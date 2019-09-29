Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending
HomeWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Eva Marcille, Husband Michael Sterling Welcome Son Maverick

Eva Marcille has become a mother for the third time. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”  star welcomed her son, Maverick, in September 27th, PEOPLE reports.

Marcille announced her pregnancy on the red carpet of the BET Awards back in June. She and husband, Michael Sterling, also have an one-year-old son, Michael Jr. Marcille also has a five-year-old daughter Marley Rae from her previous relationship with Kevin McCall.

Even though this is a joyous time in her life,  she and McCall are involved in a custody battle.  After disowning his daughter, he recently had a change of heart and filed for joint custody of Marley Rae.

During her pregnancy, the Los Angeles beauty didn’t slow down and launched her own CBD line called cEVAd. The products include CBD-infused beauty and health products that help treat aches and pains.

Congrats to the Sterling family on their new bundle of joy!

PHOTO: PR Photos

 

 

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on FacebookTwitter and Instagram

Behind the Scenes at The Willie Moore Jr. Show [PHOTOS]
62 photos

 

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close