Kandi Burruss Has A New Baby And A New Show On The Way

Kandi Burruss is leading her best life. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star is not just looking forward to Season 12 of the Bravo reality franchise, she announced today that she’s having a third child and is joining the cast of a new show.

Burruss, 43, and her husband Todd Tucker have son Ace together (each has one child from previous relationships) but are welcoming another addition to the family. Burruss, who battled fibroids, used IVF to carry her son, who was born in 2016, but didn’t want to risk another pregnancy. She explained to The Daily Dish that it could have been dangerous for her to carry another child.

“It was a blessing we was able to get [our son] Ace through IVF, but in the process of doing IVF, we still have two more embryos. And with that being said, as soon as we had Ace, we knew that we would want to possibly use our other embryos, but I had a high-risk pregnancy last time, so that’s why we decided we would consider surrogacy. Todd and I are both nervous about it. I think it’s easier for Todd to handle or deal with because as a man he’s used to somebody else carrying the baby. But for me it’s a little bit harder for me to deal with the thought because I’m supposed to carry my own kids in my mind. But, hey, with science, it’s made other options to be able to make it happen.”

Burruss in whatever downtime she has from “RHOA” or her other entrepreneurial pursuits is joining the cast of “The Chi” for its third season. The show is still reeling from the loss of its star, actor Jason Mitchell, who was let go after allegations of sexual misconduct with his co-star Tiffany Boone. Creator/showrunner Ayanna Floyd Davis, who also alleged Mitchell was sexually harassing her, also left the show. Burruss will play Roselyn Perry, “the estranged wife of Douda (Curtiss Cook), back at his side to influence his political agenda and to help herself,” according to Deadline.com.

She joins Lil Rel Howery, LaLa Anthony and and Luke James as Season 3 newcomers.

