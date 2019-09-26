And They’re Back: “The Real Housewives Of Atlanta” Drops Season 12 Trailer

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is headed for its 12th season and that means a new trailer. Oh, and of course, more of the drama that has made the show so successful. The trailer is evidence of that as it shows what looks like a benches clearing kind of brawl that involves the whole group. There are also glimpses of significant relationship issues – and not just between the ladies but between a number of spouses – and what looks like the ladies having a great time on some exotic trips.

#RHOA Season 12 will show some cracks in the couple’s relationship.https://t.co/DRf5a1inSO — BravoTV (@BravoTV) September 26, 2019

We already know about the breakup and then makeup between Porsha and her baby daddy Dennis McKinley, Gregg’s health issues, Eva’s third pregnancy, Cynthia’s engagement and a pending divorce between Kenya and her husband, Marc Daly. But we haven’t seen yet how it all played out. This season promises to give viewers some insight as it provides several hints on what was transpiring in the ladies’ real lives during filming.

Check out the trailer below. What do you see happening on Season 12?

PHOTO: Marc Garcia/Bravo Network

