Diana Ross ‘Wonderful Christmas Time’ A 2LP Limited-Edition Translucent-Red Vinyl Set Available This Holiday Season

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — The spirit and sound of the iconic angelic voice of Diana Ross rings bright again this holiday season with the vinyl reissue of her classic Wonderful Christmas Time. The 20-track collection is available for the first time in two physical configurations, a standard black 2LP, a limited-edition translucent red 2LP. Wonderful Christmas Time is also available on CD and all major digital platforms from Ross Records/UMe.

“There are so many things I love about the holiday season,” Ms. Ross shares in the album’s liner notes. “Decorating the tree with the family, the lights, the mistletoe, having family and friends and lots of kids around with the sound of their laughter and the feeling of joy and fun … It’s a happy, happy time.”

The album features covers of standards, from “Sleigh Ride” to “White Christmas,” to more recent season favorites from Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime” to Stevie Wonder’s “Overjoyed.” Ms. Ross is also accompanied by the London Symphony Orchestra on five stunning recordings: “Sleigh Ride / Jingle Bells,” “O Little Town Of Bethlehem,” “Go Tell It On The Mountain,” “The First Noël,” and “I Heard The Bells.”

Wonderful Christmas Time. was personally curated by executive producer, Ms. Ross.

