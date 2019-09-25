Roland Martin: How We Move Forward With Impeachment

Donald Trump’s latest scandal has seemingly pushed folks over the edge. Trump reportedly withheld $400 million in approved military aid to the Ukraine and then a week later called their newly elected president and attempted to get dirt on Joe Biden and his son. Roland Martin says, “that was really the straw that broke the camels back.” He talks to Congresswoman Karen Bass about what the next steps are.

Bass explains that the situation is being investigated thoroughly because there are so many ares in this administration that are “corrupt.” By now most of us believe that Russia interfered with our 2016 elections and that Trump was in on it. Now it seems like we’re seeing that he’s trying to interfere in the 2020 election was “just too far,” she says. Even though she personally “decided enough was enough a long time ago.”

The thing that has changed is that as of yesterday, the leadership is on the same page. Which she says is important because there are a number of Government departments involved in the investigation and looking at different aspects of the Trump administration.

Bass believes that Trump “has no clue what this job is; and he cannot control his behavior. This is the way he has behaved for over 70 years” adding that “he’s never had to be accountable to anyone in his entire life.”

Tonight there will be serious conversations about how to move forward with an impeachment inquiry. However, things could take a while.

