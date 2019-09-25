Michelle Williams Wants Trolls To Know She’s The Black Singer, Not The White Actress

Singer Michelle Williams is often mistaken online for actress Michelle Williams, who won an Emmy Sunday night for her role as Gwen Verdon in “Fosse/Verdon.”

During her acceptance speech, Williams thanked the production for “paying me equally,” and acknowledged Black actresses who are underpaid compared to their white counterparts. But the low-level thinkers of America were outraged over the speech and unleashed their anger on the wrong Michelle Williams.

So, the folks who are pissed and pressed about Michelle Williams’s (Actress) moving and brilliant #Emmy speech are tagging and aiming their anger at Michelle Williams (Singer), and she is fed up! pic.twitter.com/d7NAQyBndm — shar jossell (@SharSaysSo) September 24, 2019

The Destiny’s Child singer has had enough of the hate she’s receiving, NewsOne reports. In a video shared on her Instagram stories, she said to the trolls “How came when ya’ll are tagging and congratulating a person — did ya’ll see that I’m Black.”

She added, “I’m so sorry my namesake upset you, but can’t you see that I’m Black?!”

See the video below.

In case you missed it, actress Michelle Williams said in her speech on Sunday at the Emmys:

“And so I want to say, thank you so much to FX and to Fox 21 studios for supporting me completely and for paying me equally because they understood that when you put value into a person, it empowers that person to get in touch with their own inherent value. And then where do they put that value? They put it into their work.”

Adding, “And so the next time a woman and especially a woman of color—because she stands to make 52 cents on the dollar compared to her white, male counterpart—tells you what she needs in order to do her job, listen to her. Believe her. Because one day she might stand in front of you and say thank you for allowing her to succeed because of her workplace environment and not in spite of it.”

