Find Out Where Phaedra Parks Met Her New Man

Phaedra Parks may not be on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” anymore, but she’s still a happy woman these days because she has a new man in her life.

That new man, in case you don’t know, is actor Medina Islam who once starred in ‘Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots” TV show on OWN.

On Sunday, Parks, 45, went public with her romance to the 36-year-old actor, sharing a snap of the two to her Instagram page along with a sweet shout-out for her boyfriend’s birthday.

Islam responded with a comment on her post. He wrote “Thank u My Beautiful Queen.”

Well, golly gee, it looks like these two have a connection. Parks is definitely seeing sparks as far as this guy is concerned.

“He’s a really good guy,” the “RHOA” alum tells People. “He’s very calming and soothing and mild-mannered. I always dealt with the bad boys, and he’s very opposite from any guy I’ve ever dated. So that’s refreshing.”

If you’re a little curious as to how they met, it was through a dating app, although Parks says she “knew him from around town in Atlanta.”

“You know, he used to be on a show here so we have a lot of mutual friends,” she says. “One of my best friends is one of his best friends as well.”

“We’re right at six months now,” she added. “It”s the perfect time, we’re still in the bubble. … It’s awesome!”

Ahh yes, it’s all love between these two, but it comes at a cost. You see, Islam lives in Los Angeles and Parks in Atlanta.

