DMX Talks Prayer, Heartbreak, Kanye And His Abusive Mother

In his first post-prison interview, DMX chops it up with GQ about his upcoming new album, Kanye’s Sunday Service, his relationship with his mother and his first heartbreak.

His mother knocked out two of his teeth when he was only six years old. As noted by Complex, despite their abusive history, the “What’s My Name” rapper says he still loves her.

“Maybe she didn’t know what to do with me,” he says. “I found out I just knew things that she didn’t know when I was only six years old. I would get up at night sometimes to drink water because I was so hungry. And I saw something in her notebook that was open on the kitchen table. And it was wrong, so I erased it. I thought I was helping.”

Earlier this year, DMX was a guest at Kanye’s Sunday Service, leading an emotional prayer that was shared on social media. When asked how he got involved with the weekly service, DMX says Ye “reached out”… noting that it’s not like traditional church service.

“I wouldn’t call it a church service. There’s no word,” he explains. “It’s joyful, which God says to do. We about to make a joyful noise. I enjoyed it. It was moving. I didn’t know what to expect, though.”

DMX says his own prayer ritual before musical performances led to the Sunday Service invitation.

“I pray before I go onstage with everyone in the room,” he says. “And I end my show with a prayer onstage. And I’d say maybe 65 percent of the time that I get offstage, I’m so emotionally overwhelmed, I just break down… I just take a minute for myself and just, I thank Him, I praise Him. And I’m like, ‘Thank you, thank you.’ I’m like,

‘Who am I to deserve this?’ We all bleed the same blood.”

DMX has been keeping busy since being released from prison earlier this year. Elsewhere in the interview, he confirms his new deal with Def Jam and that hes’s working on a new album. He’s also scheduled to join Juicy J and Three Six Mafia on their reunion tour later this year.

