Rihanna Drops Savage X Fenty Collection On Amazon

Rihanna fans can finally shop her Savage x Fenty lingerie collection on Amazon.

The retail giant announced the news via Instagram, and the collection features items such as the Reg Push Up Bra, Microfiber High Waist Briefs, Women’s Bodysuit and bras that range in size from 32A to 46DDD — sizes are reportedly selling out fast, per Yahoo.com.

Rihanna’s upcoming Savage x Fenty fashion show will also be streamed on Amazon Prime Video on September 20th. The star-studded event will feature performances by Halsey, Migos, Big Sean, and DJ Khaled, as well as special appearances by models Carla Delevingne, Gigi and Bella Hadid, and singer Normani.

Meanwhile, Rihanna wants to collaborate with Lizzo on her lingerie line.

“Gosh I love Lizzo. She’s so badass,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I would collaborate with her on the lights for this interview right now, like Lizzo is so badass.”

She continued by noting that Lizzo represents “everything” that Savage stands for.

“A confident woman, no matter what size, color, shape. Your attitude is what makes you savage. It’s the confidence that you have in yourself and it’s the confidence that you can give off to people who look like you and feel like you and those are the people that identify with the brand.”

Lizzo previously shared with Entertainment Tonight that Rihanna hit her up via DM “to tell me that I performed good” at the VMA’s.

“She said I f—–ed the stage like it was my side bitch,” Lizzo told ET. “Don’t get mad, Rihanna. I am not trying to blow up your spot, but that was a hard ass line! I might take that line.”

And when it comes to a possible Rihanna collaboration, the “Truth Hurts” singer is totally down but said: “I am not going to bother her, ’cause I know what that feels like, so I am going to let her do what she ought to do. I love Rihanna.”

