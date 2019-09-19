Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Her New Faux Silver Locs On ‘The View’ [Watch]

Whoopi Goldberg unveiled her platinum white faux locs in front of the live audience on “The View” Wednesday.

Viewers and her fellow co-hosts were surprised by Goldberg’s silvery-haired transformation. The EGOT winner changed her iconic do as part of her role in the CBS All Access limited-series adaptation of Stephen King’s “The Stand.”

We previously reported… the story centers on a group of survivors of a superflu, who are led by the 108-year-old Mother Abigail (Goldberg), and she receives visions from God. Whoopi joins a cast that includes Jovan Adepo as Larry Underwood, Owen Teague as Harold Lauder, Brad William Henke as Tom Cullen, and Daniel Sunjata as the soldier Cobb. Alexander Skarsgard will reportedly play Randall Flagg, the leader of the evil survivors.

During King’s guest appearance on “The View” on Sept. 10, Goldberg announced her role in the new limited series — peep the Twitter video embed below.

After revealing her new locs, Goldberg spoke about why she’s excited to portray a wise, old black woman on the show.

“People need to know that 100 is no longer what you think 100 used to be. When [Stephen King] first wrote this book, Mother Abigail was probably this tall, and she looked like Miss Jane Pittman on steroids,” Goldberg said, referring to the 1974 film “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman.”

She believes actress Cicely Tyson was made to look “so wrinkly” to play Pittman “because people had no idea what older black women looked like, because no one looked at old black women.”

“Now we look at an older black woman…[and] you’re looking at amazing faces,” she said.

Goldberg’s locs originally nearly touched her hips but she said they needed a trim.

“I’ve lost weight, and so my face got lost in the hair,” said Goldberg, who had a health scare earlier this year battling pneumonia for months.

“I came very, very close to leaving the Earth,” she said in March in a videotaped message that played on “The View.”

“Good news: I didn’to.”

“I’m so proud to be doing this,” she said on Wednesday. “Kudos to ABC who is allowing me to go and do what my first love is.”

