Whoopi Goldberg Is Launching Her Own Fashion Line And We Love What We See So Far

Via Madamenoire:

Believe it or not, Whoopi Goldberg is a staple in the fashion community. During every New York Fashion Week, you can spot her sitting front row observing the art as it walks down the runway. Her relaxed style and zest for quirky footwear hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The actress, producer, philanthropist, and talk show host has decided to add designer to her long list of accolades. Her brand, DUGBEE by Whoopi, is a collection of hoodies and sweatshirts that send a strong message of equality. Per the brand’s social media page, “DUGBEE has no race, creed, age or size. It’s meant to make you feel good about how you look and feel.”

The inspirational brand features empowering slogans like, “Believe in all possibilities,” “Normal is just a cycle on the washing machine,” and “I am an American Dream.”

Learn more about @WhoopiGoldberg's new inclusive apparel line, Dubgee. https://t.co/44vISnvSY0 — The Business of Fashion (@BoF) May 13, 2019

The brand, designed to be inclusive to all people, is not only a refreshing dose of positivity, it’s actually cute! To match Whoopi’s style, the casual collection has a nice mixture of colors.

