‘New York Undercover’ Reboot May Still Find A Network

Fans of the groundbreaking 90’s hit show “New York Undercover” were happy when the show’s reboot was announced earlier this year, only to be disappointed when the show wasn’t picked up. But it’s not over yet. Shadow and Act reports that the show still has a chance.

Now, according to a new report, the reboot is still alive and could get a green light. Why? Because it may be key in whichever group wants to land the entire Dick Wolf catalog and library — including what The Hollywood Reporter says is all the “Law & Order and spinoffs SVU and Criminal Intent; his three Chicago shows; potentially CBS’ FBI as well as New York Undercover; and unscripted shows like Cold Justice. That’s 72 seasons and 1,568 total hours of content — plus a possible green light for the updated New York Undercover, which is drawing interest after ABC’s pass in May.”

The report continues, “Sources say NBCUniversal’s newly named Peacock is among the outlets eyeing what is sure to be one of the most complex and richest library deals ever, as other potential bidders have begun to surface. Those include WarnerMedia-backed HBO Max, the new streaming home of the said billion-dollar-plus Big Bang library, with others likely to emerge as the shopping process continues.”

Stay tuned as there may still be life for “New York Undercover” which was bringing back original cast members Malik Yoba and Lauren Velez, as well as newcomer MC Lyte. The reboot would take place at the same New York City police precinct with Yoba as its captain, but with a new young cast.

