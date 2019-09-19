Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Michael B. Jordan Is Alicia Keys’ Eye Candy In New Video ‘Show Me Love’ [WATCH]

Alicia Keys

Source: Alicia Keys / Alicia Keys

Michael B Jordan in water. Boom, that’s the headline. Michael B Jordan is Alicia Keys’ man candy in the latest artsy visuals for her song “Show Me Love” featuring Miguel.

The 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer partnered with director Cara Stricker (Kacy Hill, A$AP Rocky, St. Vincent) for a triptych of one-shot scenes featuring Miguel, Jordan and Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego Saldana.

Alicia Keys

Source: Alicia Keys / Alicia Keys

 “I have been on this journey to be more vulnerable; in my life, in my music; and this new visual experience reflects this time. Show me loves displays different expressions of love, the journey of it, the push and pull, the struggle and the eventual joy and peace,” said Keys in an official press release.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Michael B Jordan

Source: Alicia Keys / Alicia Keys

Watch the full visuals, below:

 

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

 

Michael B. Jordan Is Alicia Keys’ Eye Candy In New Video ‘Show Me Love’ [WATCH] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Alicia Keys , Michael B. Jordan , Miguel , music videos , new music

Also On Black America Web:
The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts
10 photos
Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close