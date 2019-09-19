Michael B Jordan in water. Boom, that’s the headline. Michael B Jordan is Alicia Keys’ man candy in the latest artsy visuals for her song “Show Me Love” featuring Miguel.

The 15-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter and producer partnered with director Cara Stricker (Kacy Hill, A$AP Rocky, St. Vincent) for a triptych of one-shot scenes featuring Miguel, Jordan and Zoe Saldana and her husband Marco Perego Saldana.

“I have been on this journey to be more vulnerable; in my life, in my music; and this new visual experience reflects this time. Show me loves displays different expressions of love, the journey of it, the push and pull, the struggle and the eventual joy and peace,” said Keys in an official press release.

Watch the full visuals, below:

Michael B. Jordan Is Alicia Keys’ Eye Candy In New Video ‘Show Me Love’ [WATCH] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

