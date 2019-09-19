New Event Connecting Generations Of Black Women Kicks Off In October

A new event series for Black women of all ages is hitting major cities across the U.S.!

The Auntie Roundtable (ART) hits The Jack Robinson Gallery (400 South Front Street, Suite 100) on October 5 from 9:00am-2:00pm in Memphis, Tennessee. It promises to facilitate “Necessary Conversations Between Generations Of Women.”

ART is a panel discussion experience for a multi-generational audience. After Memphis, the event series will travel to Dallas, Atlanta and Chicago.

Centered on elevating generations of Black women, the mission of the roundtable is to ignite collaboration among Black women in order to create safe spaces, connect dots and continue conversations.

“As a serial entrepreneur, a lot of my work has been personal. But, The Auntie Roundtable is especially timely as a Black, woman millennial who is bridging experiences between those before and after me,” Davis, the event’s creator, said. “Times are changing. Women, who traditionally swept things under the rug, don’t want to do that anymore. We want healthy, happy dialogue.”

Reaching a diverse audience comprised of all ages, backgrounds, and accomplishments, ART’s vision is to strengthen relationships of black women through meaningful dialogue and interactions. Critical conversations will include topics such as Education, Careers, Money, Business, Health, Wellness, Love and Relationships. Speakers will include Jae Henderson, author and media professional; Janay Roberson, author of “The Spiritual Autopsy of a Backslider;” Ashley Harlan, founder of Miss Sistanomics, and more.

ART is ready to lead the conversations that women always wanted to have with their moms, sisters, grandmothers, and aunts, but did not!

Tickets are now on sale here.