Kendrick Lamar Drops $9 Million On Manhattan Beach Mansion

Kendrick Lamar has reportedly dropped over $9.7 million for a brand-new Manhattan home in an off-market deal.

According to Variety, “the new mansion was built by veteran local luxury homebuilder Powers Development, so one can safely assume it sports a kitchen with designer appliances, a resort-style master retreat and at least one or two convenient wet bars on the premises,” the publication writes.

Lamar’s new digs has “four bedrooms and seven full bathrooms in a comfortably large 5,350 square feet.” According to the report, the “three-story structure takes up almost all of the lot” and has “sunset water views from the uppermost level, where there’s also a spacious open-air balcony.”

Kendrick Lamar's Good Kid, M.a.a.d City is now the longest charting hip-hop album in history 🥇https://t.co/XnOdigAGEy — XXL Magazine (@XXL) September 16, 2019

“The glassy residence” also “contains a three-car garage” a “front yard with a patio, and floor-to-ceiling walls of glass.”

There is not, however, an in-ground swimming pool — or space to install one. But the property is just a jog away from a sandy.

In related news, Billie Joe Armstrong of the legendary rock group Green Day says that Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper was one of the inspirations behind the band’s forthcoming album, “Father Of All Motherf**kers.”

“We wanted to create a dance groove with space between the drums and vocals [inspired by] the way Kendrick Lamar does things or old-school Motown music,” Armstrong explained in an interview with Billboard, “where it’s leading with the rhythm.”

Meanwhile, Lamar’s second studio effort, “Good Kid, M.a.a.d City,” is now the longest charting hip-hop album in history.

