HBO Max Confirms 2 Season Reboot of ‘The Boondocks’

HBO Max has given “The Boondocks” creator Aaron McGruder, and Sony Pictures Animation, a two-season, 24-episode order of the series.

We previously reported… the studio announced a “complete re-imagining” of the show “for the modern era” during the 2019 Annecy International Animated Film Festival in July.

Based on his 1996 comic strip of the same name, McGruder’s “The Boondocks” premiered in November 2005 on Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim. The reboot is being described as “a satire for the modern era,” and according to Entertainment Weekly, it will chronicle the adventures of the Freeman family and Uncle Ruckus, who is now an evil tyrant running the Woodcrest County government.

The new series will premiere in the fall of 2020 on WarnerMedia’s new streaming service, HBO Max, with a 50-minute special episode, per Complex. Fans will also be thrilled to know that all 55 episodes of the original series will be available to stream on HBO Max when the new series airs.

“There’s a unique opportunity to revisit the world of ‘The Boondocks’ and do it over again for today. It’s crazy how different the times we live in are now – both politically and culturally – more than a decade past the original series and two decades past the original newspaper comic. There’s a lot to say and it should be fun,” McGruder said in a statement.

“The Boondocks” was a revolutionary series that sparked conversations on hot button issues and brought dark subjects into the light with episodes like ‘The Trial of Robert Kelly’, ‘The Fundraiser’ and ‘The Story of Gangstalicious’,” said HBO Max’s president Kevin in a statement.

