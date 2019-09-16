Woman In Kevin Hart Sex Tape Now Suing Him For $60M

Montia Sabbag, the woman who was filmed in Kevin Hart’s infamous and scandalous sex tape two years ago, is now suing the comedian for $60 million. She believes Hart intentionally released the video in an attempt to garner more attention for his career.

Sabbag, who initially claimed she wasn’t seeking money from Hart when she first came forward, is an actress and recording artist.

But things have changed and according to The Blast, Sabbag has filed documents against Hart, his former friend Jonathan Todd Jackson, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, and the website Fameoulous.

She is suing for negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress and invasion of privacy.

The lawsuit reads:

“MS. SABBAG had no knowledge that the intimate activity depicted in the VIDEO was being recorded. To the contrary, MS. SABBAG believed that such activity was completely private, and she had a reasonable expectation of her privacy in HART’S private bedroom suite at the COSMOPOLITAN, and she reasonably believed that her privacy was safe and protected at all relevant times.”

She goes on to list the ways each party violated her.

“The COSMO DEFENDANTS violated MS. SABBAG’S rights by negligently authorizing, allowing, and otherwise permitting JACKSON access to HART’S hotel room suite at the COSMOPOLITAN and breached their duty of care to MS. SABBAG. HART violated MS. SABBAG’S rights by negligently or intentionally authorizing, allowing, and otherwise permitting JACKSON access to his hotel room suite at the COSMOPOLITAN and breached his duty of care to MS. SABBAG. JACKSON violated MS. SABBAG’S rights by participating in the secret recording of MS. SABBAG naked and engaged in private sexual activity in a private bedroom. The FAMEOLOUS DEFENDANTS violated MS. SABBAG’S rights by their wrongful disclosure of the private acts depicted in the VIDEO and their unauthorized commercial exploitation of PLAINTIFF’S name, image, identity and persona.”

Sabbag believes that Hart worked with Jackson to record the sexual act “for the purpose of obtaining tremendous financial benefit for himself, including without limitation (a) the benefits obtained through the additional publicity and media attention the VIDEO garnered, which in turn helped to promote his Irresponsible Tour, which was a record-breaking comedy, and (b) to increase his overall pop culture status.”

