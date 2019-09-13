Nicole Byer Defends ‘Trashy’ New Jersey

Comedian Nicole Byer is from a state that a lot of people like to call trashy, New Jersey. But she insists, “there are very nice parts of that trashy state!”

The most some people know about New Jersey is what happens on the MTV show Jersey Shore. And that’s partly true, but a little off because the cast aren’t “Jersey people” they’re “bridge and tunnel people,” meaning they’re from Staten Island and Long Island. “Jersey People are kind people” she explains.

Jersey’s Senator Cory Brooker is running for president and she believes he’s “not that great” as a politician but he’s “so pretty!”

You can see Byer on always on the black lady sketch show on Hulu, or in Dallas this weekend at the Addison Improv.

