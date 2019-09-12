Patti LaBelle Says She Still ‘Has Time To Find A Husband’

Patti LaBelle, 75, said she’s not given up on finding true love — as the soul legend admits she wants a husband.

“I still have time to find a husband,” LaBelle exclusively tells The Post. “I don’t want a boyfriend. I want a husband.”

LaBelle was previously married for 34 years to ex-husband Armstead Edwards. She told The Post at the Zang Toi show at New York Fashion Week that she’s currently single because she has yet to meet her match.

“I have a wonderful life,” she says. “My life is so good that a lot of men admire me and they try to look at me like that and I say, ‘Bye Felicia, Bye.’”

Later in the interview, LaBelle recalled how she loved to cook for celebs like Elton John, before he made it big.

“After the show, I’d feed them. I said, ‘OK, you guys can take Tupperware packages with food in them, it’ll last you for a week,” she said.

Elton never returned the Tupperware but he gave her something far more valuable as a replacement.

“He called me in Philly, because he kept my number. He said, ‘Patti would you like to come to see my show tonight?’ So I said, ‘Yeah, who are you opening for?’ He said, ‘I’m not. I’m Elton John now,” she recalled. “I said, ‘You’re a liar.’”

She continued: “I was so mad that he made it before I did. So I said, ‘OK punk, where’s my Tupperware?’ I swear to God, that’s all I wanted.”

Years later, Patti and Elton recorded “Your Song” together in 2005.

“He took [his jewelry] off when we finished. I said, ‘Elton, here’s your jewelry,’ and he said, ‘No that ring is for you for the Tupperware that I’m never gonna give you back because I can’t get it. But you can have that diamond.’ So he gave me a ring and I still have it.”

