Multiple People Stabbed In Tallahassee, Suspect In Custody

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Police in Florida’s capital city say a suspect is in custody after multiple stabbings in an industrial area.

The Tallahassee Police Department says in an online news release that they were called to an industrial area in the city for a stabbing Wednesday morning.

When they arrived, they found multiple people with stab wounds. Tallahassee police say the stabbing victims required immediate medical attention.

No further details were immediately given.

