Meghan Markle Shares Behind-The-Scenes Clip Of Her Working On New Clothing Line [Watch]

The Duchess of Sussex is designing a workwear collection for charity in partnership with her friend and fashion designer Misha Nonoo.

In the video posted to Instagram Stories, Meghan Markle surprises the women from Smart Works, one of her patron organizations, which helps women prepare for the workplace, per aol.com.

The video sees Markle hugging the women, who appear to be her photoshoot models. She also helps with on-set styling, and evaluating photos.

“Sneak peek at the new Smart Works charity capsule collection shoot, ahead of the autumn launch,” Markle captioned the Instagram Story.

For each item purchased in the workwear collection, one will be donated to a woman in need via Smart Works.

The organization offers unemployed women coaching and clothing for their next job interview.

The Duchess of Sussex took to Instagram Stories to share a couple of behind-the-scenes video clips from the photoshoot. The last caption in the story reads: “An initiative supporting the Smart Works collective which will equip women entering the workforce with the key workwear essentials they need,” she wrote.

The line of workwear will become available later this year.

