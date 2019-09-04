‘Say My Name,’ ‘Boy Is Mine’ Songwriter LaShawn Daniels Dies In Car Crash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LaShawn Daniels, a Grammy Award-winning songwriter who penned songs for Beyoncé, Whitney Houston and Lady Gaga has died. He was 41.
Daniels’ wife April said in a statement that her husband died in a car accident Tuesday in South Carolina. He earned a Grammy in 2001 for his songwriting work on Destiny Child’s “Say My Name.”
The entire music community is feeling the loss of one of the greatest to ever do it….. LaShawnDaniels…we just stood together a week ago. No words……
— Kirk Franklin (@kirkfranklin) September 4, 2019
Daniels co-wrote several Grammy-nominated songs including Tamar Braxton’s “Love and War,” Toni Braxton’s “He Wasn’t Man Enough” and “The Boy is Mine,” a track featuring Brandy and Monica.
He also contributed on Beyoncé’s “Telephone,” Jennifer Lopez’s “If You Had My Love” and Michael Jackson’s “You Rock My World.”
View this post on Instagram
Hearing the news last night about the passing of LaShawn Daniels had me numb and speechless. I know it doesn’t compare to the pain of his beautiful wife, children, family and close friends!! LaShawn is a song writing LEGEND. I am so blessed to have had the opportunity to work with him on DC3’s final album and we cut up so good. He was always fun!! To @iamaprildaniels, your children, family and close friends whom I know well… I love you, praying for God’s peace to be over you always!!!
His wife, April Daniels, called her husband a “man of extraordinary faith and a pillar in our family.”
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE