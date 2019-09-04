Little Known Black History Fact: Beyoncè

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter has been in show business for more than two decades, breaking several barriers and records along the way. The Houston, Texas native turns 38 today.

Beyoncé Giselle Knowles was raised in the city’s Third Ward, showcasing her talents in singing and dancing early on in competitions and the like. Along with her close friends Kelly Rowland, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett, the group Destiny’s Child, formerly known as Girl’s Tyme, was born and guided by Beyoncé’s father, Mathew Knowles.

After measurable success with the group, which went under a lineup change with the addition of Michelle Williams after Roberson and Luckett left Destiny’s Child, Beyoncé broke out in 2003 with her chart-topping solo debut, “Dangerously In Love.” To date, the album has sold over 11 million copies worldwide.

Beyoncé has made history and broken records several times during her still ongoing career.

She is the first Black woman to headline Coachella, the first solo artist to chart number one on the album charts six times in a row; the first woman to win six Grammy Awards in one night; has the most total Grammy nominations of any female artist; is the first Black entertainer to cover Sports Illustrated; the first Black influencer to have her social media posts valued at $1M apiece; and in February 2006 was the first recording artist to earn a number-one single (”Check on It”), have a number one film at the box office (The Pink Panther), and win a Grammy Award, all in the same week. She’s also the first Black woman to win the ASCAP Songwriter of the Year award, among many other amazing feats.

Happy Birthday, Queen Bey!

PHOTO: AP

