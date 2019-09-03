Toni Braxton Debuts New Short Haircut, But Folks Are Wondering If She’s Bleaching

Toni Braxton unveiled one heck of a surprise on fans, friends and family this past weekend when she debuted her new short hairdo via Instagram.

Madame Braxton presented her new do on Sunday. She captioned the image: “Fresh new cut.. HAPPY SUNday.”

As far as Toni’s fans are concerned, they are over the moon with her new style.

“She looks so beautiful without makeup,” wrote an IG user.

However, there was something else about Toni’s visual that caught the attention of viewers of her IG post.

Another Instagrammer questioned whether the singer is now bleaching her skin.

“Why bleach?” the user asked.

Another IG user wrote “Either thats a ckone [sic] or she kightened her skin [sic].”

As of this posting, Toni hadn’t responded.

So, yes Toni, inquiring minds want to know what’s up with your suddenly super lightened skin?

source: sandra rose

