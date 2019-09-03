Nicki Minaj Opens Up About Past Abusive Relationship: ‘I Used To Think Love Had To Hurt’

Now that she’s a soon-to-be married woman (allegedly),Nicki Minaj is getting candid about her past experiences in an abusive relationship.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, the hip-hop star told her fans to offer “sound advice” to anyone they know in a toxic relationship, instead of mocking them and passing judgment.

“When u see a woman in a toxic relationship, rather than laugh & say mean things, try to offer sound advice from your heart & root for her to learn her worth. We’ve all been there,” the “Queen” rapper wrote. “I saw my parents fight & argue non stop & never divorce, so I thought this was normal behavior.”

She went on to say that she once thought that “love had to hurt.”

“I rlly used to think love had to hurt. So I could never look down on anyone else,” she confessed. “We are merely human. It’s not easy to leave. Especially in the world of IG where all ppl want to do is post relationship goal pics for clout & attention. A man should make you feel safe, not afraid.”

“I remember being so afraid to speak cuz I never knew when that person would be in a particular mood and I could maybe say one wrong thing that would get me hit,” she continued. “So the diff you see in me now is that feeling when a woman feels lifted up, safe, appreciated & unconditionally loved.”

“But I first had to learn how to love MYSELF,” Minaj added. “If you wouldn’t let a man treat your mother, your sister or best friend like that b/c you LOVE them, then you wouldn’t let a man treat YOU like that b/c you love YOU. This isn’t about judging. We judge too much. Lift them up.”

Dear all of you beautiful souls. A man who loves you does not: 1. Humiliate you on social media

2. Beat you

3. Cheat on you

4. Call you out of your name/put you down to lower your self esteem due to his own insecurities.

In her 2018 Apple Music documentary, Minaj admits an abusive relationship left her with low self-esteem and it affected her creativity.

“Who was I gonna inspire when I had nothing in me to give? I let one human being make me so low that I didn’t even remember who I was,” she said in the doc. “I was scared to get in the studio because I didn’t believe in myself.”

Nicki Minaj is currently in a relationship with Kenneth Petty, who she said she plans to marry on Queen Radio last month.

“[We] filed for the marriage license and we still had to pick it up and I was traveling, by the time I came back, we had to renew it again,” she shared. “From that time, you have 90 days to get married. That was about a week ago, so now I have about 80 days.”

She then explained that the couple plans to tie the knot soon so that the second license doesn’t expire.

“Before the 90 days is over, yes, I will be married,” she concluded. “I’m very happy about that because my baby makes me so happy.”