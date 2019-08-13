Trina’s Team Calls Nicki Minaj A ‘Deceiver’ And ‘Manipulator’

Trina’s head A&R of her Rockstarr Music Group has slammed Nicki Minaj on Instagram for not doing enough to support their recent collaboration “BAPS.”

As noted by HipHop-N-More, Reginald Saunders called Nicki a “deceiver” and “manipulator” in a post while addressing her lack of support for the single off Trina’s latest album “The One.”

Saunders says folks tried to warn him about how Nicki gets down, but he didn’t listen because he wanted to give “her the benefit of the doubt.”

“I want to address the issue so bad about this #BAPS record and VIDEO and it’s taking everything inside of me to remain quiet,” he wrote on IG. “This isn’t the first time @nickiminaj has pulled this stunt and trust me it’s cool. I can’t get over how fake people can be for a Lil fame , likes and followers. when everyone tried to warn me I still gave her the benefit of the doubt.”

You know what I been seeing the fake love.. @NICKIMINAJ u dead ass wrong for not shooting a video with @TRINArockstarr but u shot a video with @theestallion so quick. That's bs. Trina been supporting u forever — BOSS (@ashanti_is_1) August 12, 2019

Nicki’s lack of support for “BAPS,” highlights the criticism she often receives for not supporting female rappers. Many believe she only jumped on Megan Thee Stallion’s bandwagon because she’s the hot girl of the moment, and Minaj wants to share her spotlight.

“I can’t wait to see how all of this is about to play out because you can’t stop karmas reign, shame on you .. I mostly feel sorry for the #barbs because they have no clue of the deceiver and manipulator their leader is,” Saunders added.

As noted by Complex, he included the hashtag #myvotegoestoCARDIB, in reference to Nicki’s ongoing rivalry with the Bronx rapper.

As the time of this post, Neither Nicki nor Trina have responded to Saunders’ comments.

Meanwhile, on the latest episode of Nicki Minaj’s Queen Radio, the hip hop star popped off on Joe Budden about everything from him accusing her of using drugs to his claim that her recent collab withMegan Thee Stallion was not as spontaneous as Nicki would have her fans believe.

Listen to Nicki unleash her fury at Joe via the IG embed below:

After the show, Nicki hopped on Instagram Live and showed followers that she was set to appear on Budden’s podcast to show that she still has love for the “Love and Hip Hop” star (see video embeds below).

“Sweetheart, before I get off this Insta, let me say this, it’ll never f*ckin’ happen,” Nicki said of being taken down by her rap rivals. “You can go over…everything y’all want to, every witch doctor in the motherf*ckin’ world. It’ll never f*ckin’ happen. Praise be to God. I am who I am because I am who I am. You see, I don’t have to go in a room with a bunch of men to create my sound, my image, my anything. I am who I am. Take it or f*ckin’ leave it, but I put in the motherf*ckin’ work. I put in the work. Goodnight.”

