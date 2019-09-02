You Can Own Birdman’s Golden Toilet And Miami Mansion For $13M [Video]

Rap mogul Bryan “Birdman” Williams has slashed the price on his lavish, 20,000-square-foot Miami Beach estate by a 33% reduction.

According to Page Six, the property first hit the market in 2017 for $20 million now, if you’re ballin’, you can cop it for a cool $13.5m.

Williams purchased the seven-bedroom, 13-bathroom mansion from Rockstar Energy Drink founder Russell Weiner for $14.25 million in 2011. He then customized it with high-end details, including animal-print wallpaper and even a golden toilet, the report states.

via Page Six:

Among the luxe features ready to impress big ballers are two wine cellars, two pools, a home theater that seats 13, a six-car garage, a 40-foot-tall entry foyer, a striking onyx entertainers’ bar and a golden toilet. There’s also a 3,500-square-foot master bedroom featuring two private balconies with ocean views, his-and-hers] bathrooms and a lounging area with fireplace.

The mansion is located in the Estates section of Palm Island and features 100 feet of canal frontage as well as a dock that can accommodate a 100-foot yacht.

It was previously reported that the property was entering foreclosure but Alan Soven, the rapper’s attorney, told Page Six last December: “Ninety percent of what you’ve been hearing is just wrong.”