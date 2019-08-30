Garcelle Beauvais Becomes First Black Woman To Join ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Actress Garcelle Beauvais is joining Season 10 of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, according to Bravo’s The Daily Dish. She will be the very first Black woman to be featured on the Beverly Hills installment, and per a statement she put out about the news, she’s excited.

“I am excited and proud to be joining the cast of such a wildly popular and beloved show like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As a working actor who has been in the industry for some time, it’s exhilarating to have the opportunity to delve into a new chapter in the entertainment spectrum. As the first African-American Housewife in the Beverly Hills franchise, I am honored and humbled by this awesome opportunity to exemplify the fact that Black Girl Magic lives and thrives in every zip code!” she said.

“Already being intimately familiar with the spotlight of Hollywood, my journey of successes and trials has already been chronicled and shared with my many loyal supporters around the world. The continual encouragement, support and yes, even at times, criticism, have helped make me the dynamic woman I am today.

I’m excited to share the many ongoing daily surprises, laughs and joys of being a working mother in today’s crazy world. The hustle is R-E-A-L! No games, all heart and a little dash of fashion-filled sass is what you’ll get when you step into my sphere…and I wouldn’t have it any other way!”

The Jamie Foxx Show star is not a housewife, nor even married, but she has made two trips down the aisle in the past, including to Daniel Saunders from 1991 to 2000 to Mike Nilon from 2001 to 2011.In the latter relationship, she ended up throwing in the towel after she found out Mike was having an affair in 2010. She sent an email to all of his co-workers, which was leaked to press, outing his infidelity. “I found out today that MY husband of almost 9 yrs has been having an affair for 5 yrs with some slut in Chicago,” she wrote in the email. “I am devastated!!!! And I have been duped!! Our boys don’t deserve this!”In 2015, she explained how she found out he was cheating. “I forgot my phone at home. I said, ‘Hey, can I use your phone to call your mom?’ So, I went to go make the call and I saw, ‘I love you’ [on the phone],” she said on Oprah’s Where Are They Now? “I looked again, and I said, ‘What’s this?’ That’s pretty much how everything changed.” After everything fell apart between she and Mike, the actress went to therapy and did the work to move past her anger for the sake of the couple’s twin boys, Jaid and Jax. “I did all the things that they say you should do, because I didn’t want my adult drama to affect my kids,” she said. “I couldn’t have moved on and been a good parent and co-parent with him if I didn’t do those things. We’re doing the best we can for those boys. They deserve it.” With all that being said, Garcelle can obviously bring/confront the drama when she joins the show, but we look forward to seeing what else she will be able to bring as the newest cast member of RHOBH (aside from much-needed blackness). To be clear though, her choice to join the show doesn’t mean Garcelle’s acting career has hit a wall. She is getting a lot of work. She is appearing in Coming 2 America and has just joined the cast of the CBS All Access series, Tell Me a Story. Sounds like she’s about to collect all of the bags.

