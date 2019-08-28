Michael Jackson’s Ex-Manager Slams Late Singer’s Estate: ‘You Can’t Shut Me Down!’

Michael Jackson’s former manager is firing back at the late singer’s estate for claiming she is not authorized to use MJ’s name and/or likeness for “charitable or commercial purposes.”

As previously reported, Raymone Bain recently held a press conference where she announced the establishment of the MJ Legacy Foundation to “preserve, protect and defend his name while supporting the numerous organizations he supported during his life.”

But a spokesperson for Jackson’s estate told The Blast: “Raymone Bain is not authorized to act on behalf of the Michael Jackson Estate nor to use Michael Jackson’s name in any way for charitable or her own commercial purposes.”

Bain has responded to what she calls the “vicious attacks” against her from Jackson’s estate, as well as entertainment reporter Roger Friedman of Showbiz411, who said of her planned MJ foundation, “I feel bad for Raymone, even with her crazy new hairdo. (See video.) She sued the Estate, she exploited her association with Michael, she keeps looking for a way back in,” Friedman wrote.

Meanwhile, Bain wants folks to know…. “I have not been “shut down” by the Estate of Michael Jackson. They have no power to do so,” she tells EURweb EXCLUSIVELY. “The Estate of Michael Jackson is not the Jackson family, but the Executors: Messrs. Weitzman, Branca, and McClain. The Executors work for Prince, Paris, BiGi, and Mrs. Katherine Jackson,” who Bain claims “are in control of Michael Jackson’s name and image.”

“The usage of MJ’s name ultimately rests with the beneficiaries, NOT the executors, who’ve done absolutely nothing to defend, protect, preserve, or enhance the legacy of Michael Jackson, in 10 years,” she said.

“It is also interesting to me that they (estate) primarily issued their statement to Black publications, whose headlines blared that I’m being “shut down”…what a strategic move.”

Bain believes the executors of MJ’s estate have not done enough “to protect and preserve Michael Jackson’s legacy these past 10 years,” and had they done so, “I and others would not have had to do so,” she tells us.

“The Estate has been successful in attacking me, the Jacksons, and others via their “sources” for 10 years. This time, they will not be able to misrepresent, or disseminate anything other than what I said,” she adds. “But what they don’t understand, despite everything else, Michael Jackson is the son of Black America, and we are going to honor him. PERIOD.”

In case you missed it, you can watch Bain’s press conference via the clip above.

