Eddie Murphy To Host ‘SNL’ For The First Time In 35 Years

NEW YORK (AP) — Eddie Murphy will be returning to a place that helped launch his career — “Saturday Night Live.”

The comedian will be the host of the sketch comedy show on Dec. 21, marking the former cast member’s first hosting appearance since 1984.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Murphy was a cast member from 1980 to 1984, starring in such landmark sketches as “Mr. Robinson’s Neighborhood” and as Gumby, Buckwheat and Stevie Wonder.

Live from your timeline, we’ve got some news. #SNL pic.twitter.com/7HrcoM8OPg — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) August 26, 2019

He went on to star in numerous films, including “The Nutty Professor,” Bowfinger,” ”Beverly Hills Cop” and “Coming to America.”

“Saturday Night Live,” celebrating its 45th season, returns Sept. 28 with host Woody Harrelson and Billie Eilish as the musical guest.

Others planned to grace the show this season include Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Taylor Swift, David Harbour, Camila Cabello and Kristen Stewart.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: