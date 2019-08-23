Report: Obamas Close To Finalizing Purchase Of Beachfront Mansion In Martha’s Vineyard

Seems Barack and Michelle Obama are enjoying their summer on Martha’s Vineyard so much they’ve decided to put in a bid to buy the sprawling estate they are ensconced at, reports the Daily Mail.

The property, owned by Boston Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck, is on the market for $14.85 million and features seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms inside the 7000 square foot main residence.

Not only would they get the main house, but it comes with 29 beachfront acres, a pool, chef’s kitchen, outdoor fireplace, and two guest wings.

And the beachfront is private … and comes with a boathouse.

The downside: It only comes with a 2-car garage!!!

“It’s a remarkable home on an absolutely gorgeous setting,” Tom Wallace, the listing agent previously said. He also noted that privacy is a key feature of the property.

“It certainly has the capacity to expand to more of a compound. One could build two additional full-size properties if one wanted to create a generational meeting place,” he added.

According to TMZ, the estate is currently in escrow and it’s not a done deal just yet. Supposedly, there are some contingencies, so it’s possible it could fall apart, but so far it’s looking good.

Grousbeck had the property on the market for four years, first listing it in 2015 for $22.5 million.

