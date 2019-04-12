Duchess Meghan And Prince Harry To Keep Baby Arrival Plans Private

Royal baby watchers… don’t look for Duchess Meghan to pose for the cameras hours after giving birth to her first child because Buckingham Palace has announced that it ain’t happening.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to keep the birth “private” for a while before announcing the news to the public – most likely via their official Instagram account.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very grateful for the goodwill they have received from people throughout the United Kingdom and around the world as they prepare to welcome their baby,” the statement reads.

“Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family,” the statement continued.

With days (or weeks) to go before the birth of their baby, some fans of the American princess are a bit bummed that she wants to keep the deets on the low, unlike sister-in-law Kate Middleton (and Princess Diana), who posed outside of St. Mary’s Hospital in London within 24 hours after delivery.

As we previously reported, Meghan’s pal Serena Williams may have accidentally revealed the gender of the baby. While speaking to E! News, she said: “My friend is pregnant, and she was like, ‘My kid’s gonna do this,’ [and] I just looked at her like, ‘No, she’s not. No, you’re not. She was like, ‘I need to talk to you about tips,’ because, yes, I had all of those high expectations.”

The tennis champ didn’t say Markle’s name directly, many royal watchers have concluded that Meghan is the pregnant friend. The former “Suits” star previously said she and Harry didn’t know the gender of their baby and wanted it to be a surprise.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE