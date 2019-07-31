Meghan Markle To Launch Clothing Line With Proceeds Going To Charity

Duchess Meghan Markle has confirmed that she will release her own clothing line later this year, as part of a partnership with Misha Nonoo, fashion brand Jigsaw, and British retail stores Marks & Spencer and John Lewis.
The collection is for a good cause too — for every item of clothing purchased, another will be donated to charity.
Markle announced the news in British Vogue’s upcoming September issue, which she guest-edited. Proceeds of the collection will go to Smart Works, Markle’s charity that helps unemployed women get back into the workplace, Business Insider reports.
“For each item purchased by a customer, one is donated to charity,” the duchess writes in Vogue. “Not only does this allow us to be part of each other’s story, it reminds us we are in it together.”
We’re sure Meghan’s collection will be a huge success, as nearly every item she wears sells out within hours of her being photographed wearing them. It’s what royal watchers have dubbed “The Meghan Markle Effect.”
Vogue editor Anna Wintour once called Markle’s style “inspiring.”
Markle declined to pose for her guest-edit Vogue issue because she thought it would have been “a boastful thing to do for this particular project,” said the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful.
She just doesn’t get it does she!!??! You are not a celebrity, you are royal; members of the royal family do not do this. Next she’ll have a website and will blog!!
