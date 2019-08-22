This weekend fans will watch the season finale of Sunday Best. For the past several weeks contestants have gone home and now we will see if Joshua Copeland or Melvin Crispel III wins.

Erica Campbell spoke to the gentleman about what their experience has been like and how it was having judges comment on each performance.

The experience for Crispell has been amazing. One of the greatest takeaways he shared was finding a medium between artistry and ministry.

Copeland mentioned that one of the greatest moments for him was being taught by Kirk Franklin. He taught him how to engage with the audience and understand the story in delivering the song to people.

The two contestants also spoke about being evaluating by judges every week and how they always told the truth. Each of them felt that they grew from the advice they got.

Listen to the full interview up top!

‘Sunday Best’ Contestants Joshua Copeland & Melvin Crispell III Share Their Top Moments was originally published on getuperica.com

