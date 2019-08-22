Jay Z NOT Going To Be NFL Owner, Jermaine Dupri Walks Back Supposed Warning

JAY-Z is looking to While there are reports thatis looking to purchase part of the Pittsburgh Steelers for $200 million, the NFL told CBS Sports that there are “no plans in place” for Hov to become an owner.

As we previously reported, in JAY-Z’s Roc Nation x NFL partnership, the rapper will serve as the league’s “live music entertainment strategist” and social justice advocate via a new $89 million initiative. TMZ reported that the partnership will also make him part-owner of an unnamed franchise.

But sources close to the league says this is not true, and “Roc Nation and the NFL are trying to find out who leaked the false information in the first place,” Complex writes.

“Those kinds of deals don’t exist in the NFL,” an insider spilled to the outlet. “There is no ownership component to this arrangement.”

In related news, Jermaine Dupri is finally addressing reports that JAY told him to turn down an NFL deal similar to the one the rapper recently inked with the league.

DJ Funk Flex said earlier this week that he spoke with Dupri who confirmed that such a conversation occurred with Jay.

“I just got off the phone with Jermaine Dupri,” Flex shared in an Instagram post. “He confirmed that when he was working with the NFL last year he did get a call from Jay-Z asking him…’How deep are you in with the NFL?’ expressing …’That might not be a good idea.’”

Dupri has now addressed the matter. Speaking on Atlanta’s V-103 radio station, he said: “I’m speaking and letting the people know, he and I never had a conversation where he told me ‘don’t do what you’re doing,’” said JD. “What our conversation was: ‘You know what side I’m on. I understand what you’re doing.’ That’s what the conversation was.”

JD said he initially thought remaining silent would mute the issue but noted: “When it starts to affect people within your circle, because you don’t say nothing, you gotta say something.”

Meanwhile, Funk Flex took to Instagram to suggest JD is flipping the script on the conversation they had due to influence from the league and Roc Nation. The Hot 97 DJ wrote, “ahahah! I love you Jermoaine for life! NFL / ROCNATION applying that pressure for YOU to backpedal! (Body Language is everything) ITS WEDNESDAY BRUH? THIS HAPPENED MONDAY? (I finally understand what Kap / Nessa been Experiencing!).”

And of course, Dame Dash, Jay’s former partner from whom he is now estranged, said in another interview that ‘Everyone knows Jay-Z ain’t sh*t.” He also said he’s all about the money.

Dame Dash speaks on Jay Z’s new NFL deal in his new interview. https://t.co/2fRDnkOzgr pic.twitter.com/3hbrH8GT16 — No Jumper (@nojumper) August 22, 2019

