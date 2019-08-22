D. Ellis Is Giving Back To Kids In Need

It’s back to school season and it’s also one of the most stressful times of the year for families in need. Comedian D. Ellis is working to help ease that stress for families. He along with his sister, and the Rattpacks’ are gifting kids in need with new shoes through their New Shoes Project.

The project began almost a year ago. They raise money and purchase new shoes for kids in need at three different Dallas area boxing rings. In addition to shoes they also provide hygienic products for the kids.

This weekend they’re having a fundraiser at The Music Grill in Plano ,TX. You can either buy tickets to the show or bring a new pair of shoes to get in. If you can’t make it to the show you can visit their GoFundMe where you can donate.

All sizes of shoes are needed. “You should see the looks on these kids faces when they get these shoes,” he says, “it’s absolutely amazing.”

