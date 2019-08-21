Jamie Foxx Sets Rumors On New Relationship Straight: ‘I Don’t Date In My Daughter’s Age Range’

When reports started circulating that Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes had broken up after six years of dating, people began looking for a reason to explain it. It wasn’t long before they found one in the likes of 21-year-old Sela Vave.

Jamie, 51, has pictures with the attractive, young woman and folks immediately assume that their budding relationship was the reason Holmes was gone.

RELATED: What We Know About Jamie Foxx’s Reported New Girlfriend, Sela Vave

And while Foxx has been notoriously quiet about his personal relationships with women, he immediately came out to let y’all know that he wasn’t pulling a Diddy.

During a recent interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood 92.3, Foxx squashed the rumors.

“People are saying I’m dating the girl, let me just say this, that’s absolutely not true. That girl hangs out with my kids. My young daughter loves her, my oldest daughter loves her… I talk to her mom, her parents… I know the nature of the business that we’re in, so I don’t trip on headlines, you know what I’m saying, I don’t trip on that.”

He shared that the relationship he has with Sela is a business one. He heard her sing at a party once and decided to champion her talent. He acknowledged that because she’s a woman, she was treated differently than the men he’s worked with in the past.

“…but when it comes to that part and the girl and her and what I’m trying to do for her as an artist. I feel that I have to be an elder, her ‘Uncle’ as she calls me and step-in and say, ‘Hey guys, don’t let it be the double standard. When all these other guys are on the couch, they were hustling and they had dreams. When she’s working in this capacity, all of a sudden she’s some sort of… I’ll say the nice word… using someone to get to the top. And I don’t get down like that. I got a 25-year-old daughter and I don’t date in my daughter’s range… ever! I always try to make sure that my daughter can look and me say, ‘Hey dad, you ain’t screwing up.’ I wanted to be able to address that.”

If you’re wondering whether or not he spoke about Katie Holmes, he did not.

PHOTO: PR Photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: