Erica Campbell is gearing up to give fans new music. She will be debuting her new single “Praying And Believing” on the season finale of BET’s “Sunday Best” on Sunday, August 25, at 8/7c.

Fans will be able to purchase the single on all digital platforms.

This song is filled with powerful lyrics that is very suitable for the world we live in today. With all the injustice, tragedy, hurt and hate, the Campbells are hoping “Praying And Believing” uplifts listeners.The song was written and produced by Erica and Warryn Campbell along with Dontae Winslow. I can’t wait for you to hear my new single #PrayingAndBelieving!! It is a song that lets people know that someone is praying for you, and that you’re never ever alone. I will perform it for the first time on the @BETSundayBest finale on August 25th at 8/7c only on @BET!! pic.twitter.com/azgs2RwKz8 — Erica Campbell (@ImEricaCampbell) August 21, 2019 Campbell said, “”Praying and Believing” is a powerful and passionate song that lets people know that someone is praying for them and they are not alone.”

Follow The Willie Moore Jr. Show on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. 62 photos

Erica Campbell To Perform, Debut New Single ‘Praying And Believing’ On ‘Sunday Best’ Finale was originally published on getuperica.com