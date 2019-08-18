According to reports, Stephen Curry will be bringing the first-ever golf team to Howard University. Casey Bannon of The Golfer’s Journal broke the news on his official Twitter account.
No word as of yet on how involved Curry will be with the program or where tournaments will be played. The former two-time MVP is an avid golfer and plays in celebrity tournaments all across the country. He received an exemption to play in a tournament in the Korn Ferry Tour, a developmental tour for the PGA.
Curry is also a producer for the ABC game show Holy Moly, a head to head mini-golf competition on larger than life courses.
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Report: Stephen Curry To Launch Golf Program At Howard was originally published on woldcnews.com
&pubUrl=[PAGE_URL_ENCODED]&x=[WIDTH]&y=[HEIGHT]&vp_content=plembeddf3ixunshlvk&vp_template=3854" ]