Kurt Carr‘s been away from music for over six years but with his new album Bless Somebody Else the longtime gospel legend is back.

Speaking with AV in the Houston BMW Studios, Carr speaks on how he processed losing close friends such as Andraé Crouch, the death of 18 people in one year and why the basis of every Christian is to bless someone else.

“I ain’t go anywhere,” Carr says. “I’ve just been dealing with life … it’s been six years in the making but I’m still here. I believe the heartbeat of every Christian is to bless somebody else. That’s what we do what we do, that’s why we do what we do. A few years ago after my mom passed, my assistant Dorothy passed of a massive heart attack at age 50 and part of the reason why I’ve been away for so long is processing that and the death of 18 people in one year man, it was crazy.”

Watch the full interview below.

SEE ALSO: Blanco Brown On The Success Of “The Git Up”: “It’s A Blessing” [EXCLUSIVE]

Kurt Carr On How 6 Years Of Tragedy Helped Him Learn To ‘Bless Somebody Else’ [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Black America Web: