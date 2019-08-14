Tina Knowles Hosting Fundraiser For Houston Councilwoman Amanda Edwards

Houston City Council Member Amanda Edwards announced last month she’s running for U.S. Senate, and now has received the endorsement of Beyonce’s mother Tina Lawson.

Ms. Tina is reportedly hosting a brunch fundraiser Saturday for Edwards, a source familiar with the event told The Post. Edwards is part of a growing list of Democrats hoping to unseat three-term U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas.

This race is “about all of the people who have ever been locked out or told that they can’t wait or to wait their turn because the status quo and establishment was not ready for change,” the Houston attorney said in a video on Twitter announcing her campaign.

Cornyn’s campaign was quick to respond to Edwards’ announcement.

“Councilwoman Edwards is a true progressive with a record that would make Elizabeth Warren jealous,” Cornyn’s campaign manager John Jackson said in a statement. “We look forward to seeing which two liberals make the inevitable runoff.”

As noted by the New York Post, last year, Beyonce endorsed Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke — but waited until the final hours of Election Day to come out publicly for his campaign. Her mother, meanwhile, is starting early by providing financial support to Edwards.

Edwards is the first Black woman to run for a Texas Senate seat.

