Fred Savage Recalls ‘Austin Powers’ Reunion With Beyonce, Jay-Z

During a recent episode of PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing, actor Fred Savage reflected on co-starring with Beyoncé in the 2002 movie “Austin Powers in Goldmember,” and he also noted that he and the singer have something else in common: their kids attend the same private school.

“Years later, my kids and her daughter (Blue Ivy) go to the same school in Los Angeles,” he shared.

Savage admits that when he first saw Beyonce, he was nervous to talk to the superstar at first, PEOPLE reports.

“It took me a while to go up to her ’cause it’s like … ‘What do I talk to Beyoncé about?’ ” he said. “So it took me a minute, and at one point I was like, ‘Hey, I’m Fred, we did this movie together.’ ”

Savage continued: “And she goes, ‘I know who you are. I saw you at the beginning of the year, I just didn’t want to come up and say hi and bother you.’ I’m like, ‘Beyoncé, bother away!’ ”

“I’m like, ‘Well, let’s clear the air. You can bother me whenever you want,’ ” he joked. “She’s great.”

The “Wonder Years” actor noted that he sometimes sees the Carters at the school’s drop-off location.

“She and Jay are great parents, they’re active parents, they’re at school,” he shared. “All the kids at the end of the year do this big Olympics thing, and [Beyoncé and JAY-Z] are out there having picnics, sitting on the field with a blanket. They’re great parents.”

“I remember walking by and seeing — in the kindergarten, there’s like little windows in the door — and Jay was playing peek-a-boo in the window,” Savage shared.

“It’s amazing to see these titans of art and culture and business, these huge totemic figures just being mom and dad,” he added. “It’s awesome.”

Savage said he and Beyoncé haven’t spoken since their first meeting.

“I was like, ‘Beyoncé, so nice to talk to you, but go with that instinct because I’m probably busy at school. So let’s just like have this moment and not ruin it,’ ” he joked.

“And by the way, she was fine with it,” he added. “She was like ‘Great, on board’ and we have not spoken since. But we had that moment and I hold on dearly to it.”

