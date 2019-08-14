Ciara Launching Makeup And Skincare Line

While speaking on a panel at Beautycon LA, Ciara hinted that a makeup and skin care line might be on the way.

“The beauty space is inevitable for me. It’s been a lifelong dream of mine to do something in the beauty space, and there are lots of cool things that I’ve been cooking up and working on, and I can’t wait until the time is here to share it with the world,” said Ciara, according to Us Weekly.

According to Ciara, the collection will include a “combination of everything,” but, “more than anything, I want it to be thoughtful,” she elaborated.

At Beautycon, Ciara also admitted that it has taken her a long time to learn how to be confident without wearing makeup.

She said, “I think it’s the idea of you wear the makeup, the makeup doesn’t wear you. And I had to really grasp that idea. I kind of figured it out a little bit later in life because I love getting glammed up and I liked who I was with the makeup on. But that’s not realistic. I thought, ‘I need to start feeling good about who I am before any brush is painted on my face.’”

In related news, Ciara and her husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, have joined a team of executives, celebrities, and investors to buy a stake in Seattle’s Major League Soccer team,Bloomberg reports.

According to the Associated Press, the couple joins 20 other investors.

“@DangeRussWilson and I are fired up to announce we are Team Owners of the Seattle @SoundersFC one of the best soccer franchises in the world!” Ciara wrote on Twitter. “We can’t wait for our kids to grow up loving Soccer! Family is everything! Football and Futbol is Family!”

A Day I’ll Always Cherish! @DangeRussWilson & I are happy to announce we’re Team Owners of the Seattle @SoundersFC one of the best soccer franchises in the world! Can’t wait for our kids to grow up loving Soccer! Family is everything! Football &Futbol is Family! #SoundersIsFamily pic.twitter.com/7vdwvUT3ma — Ciara (@ciara) August 13, 2019

