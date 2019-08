Dak Prescott denied a $30 Million contract from the Dallas Cowboys and is asking for more money! Chris Paul has a “Cowboy’s Wake Up Show” episode that explains how it all went down between Dak and Jerry Jones. Listen to the episode…you won’t want to miss it! Spoiler Alert….Dak drops a bomb on Jerry Jones!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: