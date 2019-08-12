DeRay Davis Thinks Tom Should Run For President: Fly Jock Farewell

Chicago native DeRay Davis knows all about Tom Joyner‘s “Flyjocking” days.

Growing up in the Chi, you were bound to know about Tom. Now that Joyner is retiring, Davis thinks the radio icon deserves a break after all of these years on the radio but he seems to think TJ is going to pull an MJ.

Watch the full video above to hear why he thinks Tom may come out of retirement.

We’d love it but we’re not sure Tom will be feeling this idea.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments.

