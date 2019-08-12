‘Black-ish’ Creator Kenya Barris Files For Divorce From Wife Of 20 Years

After twenty years of marriage to Dr. Rania “Rainbow” Barris, the man behind Black-ish and Grown-ish, Kenya Barris, filed for divorce in LA on Friday, according to The Blast.

At this time, a specific reason has not been given for the divorce action. The couple shares six children.

Dr. Barris is an anesthesiologist affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. She also has an office in Encino, CA.

And while the situation on the home front looks messy, Mr. Barris has got it going on professionally. As we reported a while back, he’s set to create exclusively for Netflix for the next three years, with an option to extend for another two.

“Kenya Barris is one of our great modern storytellers,” said Netflix VP, Cindy Holland.

She added, “Kenya uses his voice to make audiences more aware of the world around them, while simultaneously making them laugh. His honesty, comedic brilliance and singular point of view, combined with the creative freedom he will enjoy at Netflix, promises to create powerful new stories for all our members around the world.”

The deal is reportedly worth upwards of $100 million and puts Barris in the upper echelon of Hollywood producers.

It’s worth noting that even though he’s no longer at ABC, Barris is still hooked up there as he still serves as executive producer for Black-ish, as well as Grown-ish.

