Woman Tackles Homelessness Head-On By Providing Tents [Video]

Gloria Wadud of Sacramento has decided to tackle the issue of homelessness head-on; she told CBS13 that she wanted to be part of the solution, not the problem.

She’s decided to buy as many tents for the homeless as possible and not just any tents, bright green tents.

“I won’t stop,” said Wadud. “I need exactly 1,998.00 to purchase 110 tents to give to people living on the streets.”

Wadud felt that donated food wasn’t enough so she started a fundraiser on Facebook called House the Homeless; and it took off.

“People just started donating I’m like wow good.“ she said.