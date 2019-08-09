Woman Tackles Homelessness Head-On By Providing Tents [Video]

Gloria Wadud of Sacramento has decided to tackle the issue of homelessness head-on; she told CBS13 that she wanted to be part of the solution, not the problem.
She’s decided to buy as many tents for the homeless as possible and not just any tents, bright green tents.
“I won’t stop,” said Wadud. “I need exactly 1,998.00 to purchase 110 tents to give to people living on the streets.”
Wadud felt that donated food wasn’t enough so she started a fundraiser on Facebook called House the Homeless; and it took off.
“People just started donating I’m like wow good.“ she said.
Her initial goal of $1,000 was easily met, so she decided to try for $2,000. It was the kindness from others and their donations that got the ball rolling and she went to work.
“I called Amazon,” she said. “I seen a nice tent. It was like 20 bucks and I said okay I can get 110 tents with this.”
Her team of 12 volunteers then donated the green tents to encampments throughout Sacramento. Those who received a tent were grateful. One recipient was homeless veteran, David Trenheiser.
“She seemed like a really nice lady,” said Trenheiser, “we got the last 3 tents.”
The tents are a good start, Wadud says she wants to do more.
“It’s not really housing them, but it’s getting them off the concrete,” said Wadud.
Trenheiser paid his gift forward and donated his tent to another homeless friend who is legally blind.
Gloria is now working on “House the Homeless” part two and faces a new problem.
“I bought them out of all their green tents,” Wadud said. “They only have 4 left and they’re not the green. I like their camouflage.”
