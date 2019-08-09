Lela Rochon Steps Out Sporting Her Wedding Ring Following Scandal

Lela Rochon took a break from Instagram last month after photos emerged showing her husband, director Antoine Fuqua, kissing Eddie Murphy’s ex-wife Nicole Murphy while the two were abroad in Italy.

Murphy initially claimed they had run into each other during a film festival and simply exchanged a friendly kiss. But after being slammed online for being a “homewrecker,” the 51-year-old changed her tune and apologized for being messy with a married man.

“Without going into the entire situation, I want to apologize to my family, and to Lela and the Fuqua family for what transpired,” she said in a statement to TMZ. “It was not my intention to be in this situation. I do not condone women kissing or interacting in anyway [sic] inappropriately with a married man. I too was once married and I would never intentionally undermine another woman, despite what has been written.”

Rochon hasn’t spoken publicly since being humiliated by her hubby, but she seemed to be in great spirits when she stepped out on the red carpet for the first time since the drama unfolded. As reported by MadameNoire, she was present at Tuesday’s premiere of her new series, OWN’s “David Makes Man,” and inquiring minds took notice that she was rocking her wedding ring.

“David Makes Man” is loosely based on his life of Academy Award-winning “Moonlight” writer Tarell Alvin McCraney, and “centers on a 14-year-old prodigy named David who is haunted by the death of a friend and simultaneously trying to get his mother and himself out of poverty. He is tasked with choosing between the streets of South Florida or the chance to obtain higher education as a means to change his circumstances,” per MadameNoire.

