Idris Elba Seen Riding Horseback In Philly [Photos]

Hollywood’s sexiest man Idris Elba, who is unfortunately off the market, was spotted riding a horse in North Philly. Yep, you read that right, Idris Elba’s fine a** was just casually riding a horse…phew. Could you imagine seeing that in person?

An unidentified person passed the photo on to celebrity photographer Hugh E Dillon, who then shared wit with CBS3 and posted it to his Instagram page. The gorgeous photo shows Elba getting into character for his upcoming role in the upcoming film “Concrete Cowboys,” which explores the city’s tradition of urban equestrians. Elba signed on to the movie, formerly called “Ghetto Cowboys,” last August. The film is based on a novel by Greg Neri and centers on a Philadelphia father who mentors his 15-year-old son in the unique urban pastime of horseback riding.

