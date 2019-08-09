Idris Elba Seen Riding Horseback In Philly [Photos]

Hollywood’s sexiest man Idris Elba, who is unfortunately off the market, was spotted riding a horse in North Philly. Yep, you read that right, Idris Elba’s fine a** was just casually riding a horse…phew. Could you imagine seeing that in person?
An unidentified person passed the photo on to celebrity photographer Hugh E Dillon, who then shared wit with CBS3 and posted it to his Instagram page. The gorgeous photo shows Elba getting into character for his upcoming role in the upcoming film “Concrete Cowboys,” which explores the city’s tradition of urban equestrians. Elba signed on to the movie, formerly called “Ghetto Cowboys,” last August. The film is based on a novel by Greg Neri and centers on a Philadelphia father who mentors his 15-year-old son in the unique urban pastime of horseback riding.
View this post on Instagram
I took this photo: it’s the First photo of @idriselba riding a horse on the newly renamed #concretecowboys movie this morning . Formerly known as Ghetto Cowboys. The film is based on a book by Gregory Nero, about the relationship between a boy and his dad and how world of urban horseback riding brought them together. Director and production by local company @neighborhoodfilm PS What an honor it was to get this shot at the Fletcher Stables in North Philly. I can’t wait for the movie. What a week shooting @sallyfield #dispatchesfromelsewhere , then @ Bruce Springsteen last night in Asbury Park, and then this beautiful movie. #filminginphilly #phillygossip #celebsinphilly #phillychitchat Thanks @gpfophillyfilm for your hard work . More pics from all the film shoots on blog. Link in Profile. #VisitPhilly #PhillyWood still to film this year @katewinsslet in October
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE