Black-Ish’s Marcus Scribner Launches Campaign To Help Families In Need Kick Off The School Year

Going back to school is exciting for kids. They can’t wait to show off their new clothes, backpacks and tell all of their friends and teachers about their summer. But, for some parents back to school season is extremely stressful. Black-ish star Marcus Scribner, Frito-Lay, and Feed the Children have joined forces to help those in need to alleviate the stress of back to school season.

On Wednesday, over 200 Los Angeles residents were invited to participate in the Snackable Notes Back-to-School Kick Off, in which families received brand new backpacks, toiletries, school supplies, board games, and children’s books in order to help them jumpstart a brand new year of scholastic achievement.

“I teamed up with Frito-Lay and Feed the Children to help these families get back to school on the right foot,” Scribner told The Root. “It means a lot to me. And it’s nice to be able to see all these families come in and collect spiral notebooks, sharpeners and all the things that I remember needing in school. And just seeing all the happy faces.”

The 19-year-old has a busy schedule but said he made it a priority to give back to his community. Accoriding to The Root, you can sense a great sense of pride in his voice when he reveals, “I grew up on Crenshaw and Pico.”

Families also received food donations and variety packs of Frito-Lay’s Snackable Notes, which allow parents to relay personal messages on their child’s snack of choice.

Snackable Notes also involve a philanthropic element. For each note filled out and submitted to their website, Frito-Lay will donate a dollar to Feed the Children.

“The Snackable Notes are super dope,” Scribner told The Root. “You can write inspiring notes to your loved ones. My mom used to write notes on the paper lunch bag whenever she would send me to school. It just really helps to brighten someone’s day.”

“This means a lot,” one mother who declined to share her name told The Root. “It really helps us out because you know sometimes we can’t afford the price of things.”

“I have four children and having to pay for everything is a lot. So the books, the games, everything is just so amazing,” another parent added. “Not only do they have their things for school, but we do family time. So it’s great to have these things to allow us to spend time together as a family.”

Scribner hopes that others feel inspired to give back to their communities in any way they can.

“We all have something to offer. We all have a platform,” Scribner said. “Use what makes you unique to help others around you and to uplift those who uplifted you.”

